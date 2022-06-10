 
Friday Jun 10 2022
'Twin Peaks' singer Julee Cruise dies battling lupus

Julee Cruise’s husband shared the news of her death news on social media

Twin Peaks singer Julee Cruise has died at age of 65.

Cruise’s husband Edward Grinnan has confirmed the legend’s death in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

“She left this realm on her own terms,” the vocalist’s bereaved soulmate wrote. “No regrets. She is at peace … I played her B-52’s song ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love,” he wrote.

According to Variety, the cause of death is unknown. However, in 2018, the singer announced on social media that she had been battling systemic lupus for quite some time.

She penned, “I can hardly walk. And now it’s difficult to stand. My spine is crumbling and pinching on nerves.”

For the unversed, the singer was known for her musical collaborations with director Lynch. 

She also played the part of a singer in both the ABC mystery show and its 1992 movie spin-off Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. 

