Prince William ‘will need’ Prince Harry in the royal family as King

Prince Harry will reportedly be needed by the royal family once the Queen steps down or passes away, making way for Prince Charles and Prince William’s version of the monarchy, a royal expert has claimed.

According to Tina Brown, royal expert and author of The Palace Papers, has said that Prince William, the future monarch, is already under ‘excessive pressure’ and is going to ‘need’ Prince Harry back in the royal fold.

Talking on The Guardian’s podcast Today in Focus, Brown said: “It's looking a bit skeletal, because they weren't supposed to be losing Andrew or Harry, so a bit of a problem slimmed-down monarchy at the moment.”

She added: “I think there is excessive pressure on the Cambridges at the moment to be essentially taking up the slack for both Harry and Andrew.”

Brown further claimed: “And I do think at a certain point they are going to need Harry back, particularly probably after the Queen dies, because he was an asset.”

The royal expert’s claims are backed by reports of both future monarchs, Prince Charles and Prince William, having a vision for a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy with only specific senior royals being a part of the Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan notably stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020 and have since relocated to the US.



