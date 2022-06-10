 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie royally SNUBS Kate Middleton in latest post: See

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022


Princess Eugenie has left royal fans in a frenzy with a recent Instagram tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, after she reportedly ‘cropped’ Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, from photos.

Eugenie, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew, took to Instagram recently to share a heartfelt tribute to her grandma, the 96-year-old monarch, with a series of carefully selected photos.

However, it was the second picture in the photo series that caught royal fans’ eyes, because it appeared that Princess Eugenie had actually cropped out some key royals from the photo!

The photo in question showed the Queen on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family, waving to crowds gathered below for the Jubilee.

Instead of the picture featuring all the royal family members present on the balcony with the Queen, Eugenie reportedly cropped both Kate and Camilla from either side of the picture.

While Eugenie may have cropped the photo to fit Instagram’s photo dimensions, royal fans were left amused by the act and convinced that it was intentional, with one commenting: “She left enough so you don’t wonder whether she meant to crop or not!”

Another commented: “It’s the obvious cropping game for me. She left enough sleeves on both sides so you are left with no doubt.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘will need’ Prince Harry in the royal family as King

Prince William ‘will need’ Prince Harry in the royal family as King

Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds star in ironic Father's Day comedy skit

Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds star in ironic Father's Day comedy skit

‘Stranger Things’ 4 volume 2 trailer is out: Fans hint at Eleven vs. Vecna face-off

‘Stranger Things’ 4 volume 2 trailer is out: Fans hint at Eleven vs. Vecna face-off

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding photos out! See pics here

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding photos out! See pics here

Meghan Markle will share Jubilee footage with Netflix: ‘No doubt’

Meghan Markle will share Jubilee footage with Netflix: ‘No doubt’
Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets

Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets
Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’

Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’
'Twin Peaks' singer Julee Cruise dies battling lupus

'Twin Peaks' singer Julee Cruise dies battling lupus
Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports

Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'
Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap

Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap

Latest

view all