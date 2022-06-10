Princess Eugenie royally SNUBS Kate Middleton in latest post: See





Princess Eugenie has left royal fans in a frenzy with a recent Instagram tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, after she reportedly ‘cropped’ Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, from photos.

Eugenie, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew, took to Instagram recently to share a heartfelt tribute to her grandma, the 96-year-old monarch, with a series of carefully selected photos.

However, it was the second picture in the photo series that caught royal fans’ eyes, because it appeared that Princess Eugenie had actually cropped out some key royals from the photo!

The photo in question showed the Queen on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family, waving to crowds gathered below for the Jubilee.

Instead of the picture featuring all the royal family members present on the balcony with the Queen, Eugenie reportedly cropped both Kate and Camilla from either side of the picture.

While Eugenie may have cropped the photo to fit Instagram’s photo dimensions, royal fans were left amused by the act and convinced that it was intentional, with one commenting: “She left enough so you don’t wonder whether she meant to crop or not!”

Another commented: “It’s the obvious cropping game for me. She left enough sleeves on both sides so you are left with no doubt.”