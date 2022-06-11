Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

Gal Gadot on Friday shared a picture of some demonstrators holding the peace flag.

The caption accompanying the picture suggested that it was taken in Israeli capital Tel Aviv.

"love is love and it is the most powerful force out there," said the "Wonder Woman actress.

Gadot has avoided commenting on recent tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, super model Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share pictures of Palestinian refugees as she highlighted their plight.

Gal Gadot and Bella's social media posts were not related to each other but their fans know where their sympathies lie.



