 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

Gal Gadot on Friday shared a picture of some demonstrators holding the peace flag.

The caption accompanying the picture suggested that it was taken in Israeli capital Tel Aviv.

"love is love and it is the most powerful force out there," said the "Wonder Woman actress.

Gadot has avoided commenting on recent tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

Meanwhile, super model Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share pictures of Palestinian refugees as she highlighted their plight.

Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

Gal Gadot and Bella's social media posts were not related to each other but their fans know where their sympathies lie.


More From Entertainment:

When Eminem dissed Mark Wahlberg before actor ended beef

When Eminem dissed Mark Wahlberg before actor ended beef

Ex-judge Roy Moore presses defamation appeal against Sacha Baron Cohen

Ex-judge Roy Moore presses defamation appeal against Sacha Baron Cohen
Release date of Johnny Depp music album announced

Release date of Johnny Depp music album announced

Princess Charlotte’s big-sister move at Prince Louis goes viral: Watch

Princess Charlotte’s big-sister move at Prince Louis goes viral: Watch

Prince Harry ‘demoralised’ after Megxit left him with no royal titles

Prince Harry ‘demoralised’ after Megxit left him with no royal titles
Meghan Markle is ‘not the Royal Family’s enemy’, claims expert

Meghan Markle is ‘not the Royal Family’s enemy’, claims expert

Prince Andrew poised for dramatic royal return after COVID recovery

Prince Andrew poised for dramatic royal return after COVID recovery
Princess Eugenie royally SNUBS Kate Middleton in latest post: See

Princess Eugenie royally SNUBS Kate Middleton in latest post: See

Prince William ‘will need’ Prince Harry in the royal family as King

Prince William ‘will need’ Prince Harry in the royal family as King

Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds star in ironic Father's Day comedy skit

Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds star in ironic Father's Day comedy skit

‘Stranger Things’ 4 volume 2 trailer is out: Fans hint at Eleven vs. Vecna face-off

‘Stranger Things’ 4 volume 2 trailer is out: Fans hint at Eleven vs. Vecna face-off

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public

Latest

view all