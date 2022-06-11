 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian is in 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Kim Kardashian is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is in 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is head over heels in love with Pete Davidson and sister Khloe is not afraid to talk about it!

The Kardashian sister did not hold back from spilling the beans on her elder sister's fresh romance amid fan reaction on Twitter.

After the Thursday episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, a Twitter user suggested that Kim seemed 'in love' with Davidson.

"Isn't it???" she replied to the comment that Kim and Davidson were "so cute." "She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE."

Meanwhile, Kim has not said the three magical words for the former Saturday Night Live star in public. When asked if she is in "love", the 41-year-old responded: "I don't know if that's any of your business."

However, she did gush over the comedian, declaring him the 'best human being ever.'

"Pete and I have been dating for a few months," she explained in the confessional. "We're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He said 'I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' I was like, okay, we'll see…" 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert

Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert
Names of celebrities who attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding revealed

Names of celebrities who attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding revealed

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding pictures released

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding pictures released

Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

When Eminem dissed Mark Wahlberg before actor ended beef

When Eminem dissed Mark Wahlberg before actor ended beef

Ex-judge Roy Moore presses defamation appeal against Sacha Baron Cohen

Ex-judge Roy Moore presses defamation appeal against Sacha Baron Cohen
Release date of Johnny Depp music album announced

Release date of Johnny Depp music album announced

Princess Charlotte’s big-sister move at Prince Louis goes viral: Watch

Princess Charlotte’s big-sister move at Prince Louis goes viral: Watch

Prince Harry ‘demoralised’ after Megxit left him with no royal titles

Prince Harry ‘demoralised’ after Megxit left him with no royal titles
Meghan Markle is ‘not the Royal Family’s enemy’, claims expert

Meghan Markle is ‘not the Royal Family’s enemy’, claims expert

Prince Andrew poised for dramatic royal return after COVID recovery

Prince Andrew poised for dramatic royal return after COVID recovery
Princess Eugenie royally SNUBS Kate Middleton in latest post: See

Princess Eugenie royally SNUBS Kate Middleton in latest post: See

Latest

view all