Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be traumatised by their welcome at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking on The Royal Beat talk show, royal biographer Hugo Vickers commented that the Duke of Sussex “must have gone back [home] feeling very depressed at what he has given up”.

Harry and Meghan travelled to London last week to cherish the monarch, two years after quitting as senior royals.

At the Jubilee pageant, “the Royal Marines were out in force”, which would have been an uncomfortable reminder of what he once had, Mr Vickers said.



Upon their arrival at the church for Queen's Thanksgiving, Roya Nikkah, the Sunday Times’ royal editor, claimed that “the Queen was absolutely determined that they should be here.

“By the sounds of it, they have [had] a very warm reception.”

Speaking to True Royalty TV, Duncan Larcombe, another royal biographer, said: “Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life.



“They [The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester [at the Thanksgiving service].

“They didn't take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour [… Harry] will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated.”