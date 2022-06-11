 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Prince Harry gone to US depressed over what he has lost in home team
Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be traumatised by their welcome at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking on The Royal Beat talk show, royal biographer Hugo Vickers commented that the Duke of Sussex “must have gone back [home] feeling very depressed at what he has given up”.

Harry and Meghan travelled to London last week to cherish the monarch, two years after quitting as senior royals.

At the Jubilee pageant, “the Royal Marines were out in force”, which would have been an uncomfortable reminder of what he once had, Mr Vickers said.

Upon their arrival at the church for Queen's Thanksgiving, Roya Nikkah, the Sunday Times’ royal editor, claimed that “the Queen was absolutely determined that they should be here.

“By the sounds of it, they have [had] a very warm reception.”

Speaking to True Royalty TV, Duncan Larcombe, another royal biographer, said: “Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life.

“They [The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester [at the Thanksgiving service].

“They didn't take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour [… Harry] will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated.”

More From Entertainment:

TMZ presents show 'Johnny vs Amber' in sensational journey from 'love to hate'

TMZ presents show 'Johnny vs Amber' in sensational journey from 'love to hate'
Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'

Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'
Prince Harry Jubilee 'exclusion' will 'haunt him for the rest of his life': Expert

Prince Harry Jubilee 'exclusion' will 'haunt him for the rest of his life': Expert
Justin Bieber 'frustrated' over difficulty in eating: 'Please pray for me'

Justin Bieber 'frustrated' over difficulty in eating: 'Please pray for me'
Britney Spears admits she had 'panic attack' before wedding: 'A dream castle'

Britney Spears admits she had 'panic attack' before wedding: 'A dream castle'
Justin Bieber 'partially paralysed' after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: See His Video Message

Justin Bieber 'partially paralysed' after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: See His Video Message

Jung Ho-yeon shooting death scene was 'most comfortable' in Squid Game

Jung Ho-yeon shooting death scene was 'most comfortable' in Squid Game
Kim Kardashian is in 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is in 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian
Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert

Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert
Names of celebrities who attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding revealed

Names of celebrities who attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding revealed

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding pictures released

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding pictures released

Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

Gal Gadot advocates for peace as Bella Hadid highlights plight of Palestinians

Latest

view all