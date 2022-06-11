Johnny Depp’s co-stars ‘plant flag’ for actor’s return in Pirates franchise

Johnny Depp’s co-stars are demanding his return as Jack sparrow in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie after his win in the trial against Amber Heard.

Soon after Depp’s way out of the defamation suit, social media has been buzzing with demands for the Hollywood A-list actor’s return to the blockbuster franchise.

Depp’s co-stars have also voiced their support for the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor as they demand Disney bring him back as the beloved captain in the movie.

Kevin McNally, who helmed the character of Mr Gibbs in the movies, recently shared his experience of working with the star.

During his conversation with Daily Express, McNally said, “Definitely. I've never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being.

“I don't see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise,” he said before adding, “And there's probably a lot of truth in that.”

Greg Ellis also shared his similar views with the outlet, “He's very supportive of what I'm doing and how I'm doing it. I'm mindful he's still navigating his way through the legal system on many fronts, so the details of that I don't talk about much.”

“But I have been and will continue to be vocal. Many people have mischaracterised him. Do I think he's going to come back? Yes. To what degree, I'm not sure,” Ellis said.

He also went public with his support for Depp as he tweeted in all caps, “Plant your flag for Johnny Depp.”



