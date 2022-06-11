 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly or Megan Fox who is the bridezilla? Tim Sutton reveals

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

File Footage

Machine Gun Kelly is more of a bridezilla than Megan Fox, reveals director Tim Sutton

In an interview with Us Weekly, The Last Son director talked about the couple and one thing he noticed about them.

“Supposedly (Machine Gun Kelly is a) bridezilla more than she is because she’s been through it before,” Sutton shared with the outlet.

He said at the Taurus premiere, which stars MGK and Fox as leads, “Their every move is recorded and I made it my space to, like, work with them dramatically, answer questions, be there if they needed, but to give them their space.”

Talking about the movie in which the couple plays exes, Sutton shared, “I knew from the outset that the ex had to be Megan because we were going for this real meta world. If you have some great actress playing Megan Fox, it doesn’t make any sense.”

“But she was up for it because she knew how important the film was to Colson (Baker),” he added.

Sutton continued: “Their personal life feeds the role. Everything from reality feeds the fiction in this movie and everything in the fiction feeds the reality so when we’re watching it, you’re getting Colson and Megan Fox, you’re getting them, but you’re also getting these characters in a fiction.”


More From Entertainment:

Halsey, Alev Aydin’s new video song ‘So Good’ depicts their beautiful love story

Halsey, Alev Aydin’s new video song ‘So Good’ depicts their beautiful love story
Chris Evans breaks silence on his rumoured affair with Shakira

Chris Evans breaks silence on his rumoured affair with Shakira
Johnny Depp’s popularity plummets after defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s popularity plummets after defamation trial against Amber Heard
Paps catch first glimpse of Amber Heard since Johnny Depp defamation trial loss

Paps catch first glimpse of Amber Heard since Johnny Depp defamation trial loss
BTS promotes new album with New York pop-up shop

BTS promotes new album with New York pop-up shop
Jennifer Lopez 'will not' let NFL remove cages from halftime show

Jennifer Lopez 'will not' let NFL remove cages from halftime show

Britney Spears shares a glimpse into her dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari: Video

Britney Spears shares a glimpse into her dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari: Video
Johnny Depp’s co-stars ‘plant flag’ for actor’s return in Pirates franchise

Johnny Depp’s co-stars ‘plant flag’ for actor’s return in Pirates franchise
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: All you need to know about Justin Bieber is diagnosed with

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: All you need to know about Justin Bieber is diagnosed with
'Johnny vs Amber' drops on Hulu, narrates their journey from 'love to hate'

'Johnny vs Amber' drops on Hulu, narrates their journey from 'love to hate'
Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team

Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team
Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'

Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'

Latest

view all