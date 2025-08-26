Snoop Dogg's Grand Final gig sparks controversy: Source

The AFL’s decision to book US rap icon Snoop Dogg for this year’s Grand Final halftime show has sparked heated debate, with critics questioning the league’s commitment to its values.

While some fans are excited to see the Gin and Juice star perform at the MCG, others argue his history of controversial lyrics clashes with the AFL’s pledge to respect women.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford offered a fresh perspective on the move during his appearance on 3AW Breakfast with Ross and Russell on Monday, suggesting the performance is less about football and more about publicity.

According to Daily Mail, Ford claimed, “I’m told it is directly related to this TV series which is being made by Amazon Prime all about the premiership season,” referring to a new AFL docuseries slated for release in 2026.

Meanwhile, Ford argued that Snoop Dogg’s global profile will bring international attention to the documentary, even if the choice risks backlash.

Moreover, he said, “By having Snoop Dogg there, it will get international attention for the doco series. That’s why they were willing to bite the bullet and cop all the backlash.”

As per the publication, the veteran journalist described the rapper as an “unusual choice,” noting the AFL usually books acts with anthemic songs that fire up the crowd.

He added the league is “happy to carry the baggage” attached to Snoop’s controversial reputation in exchange for the exposure.

Furthermore, the upcoming Amazon Prime series—produced by the team behind F1: Drive to Survive and Tour de France: Unchained—will chronicle the 2025 AFL Premiership season and is expected to reach a global audience in 2026.

Meanwhile, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has defended the league’s decision, stressing that the $2 million deal reflects Snoop Dogg’s status today rather than past controversies.

In regards to this, Dillon said last week, “We cannot vouch for every lyric in every song ever written or performed by any artist.”

The announcement continues to divide opinion, with some pundits—including former AFL star Brendan Fevola—predicting Snoop may even be dropped in favor of a homegrown artist amid the ongoing backlash.