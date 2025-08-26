 
Geo News

Benny Blanco's Vegas weekend sparks wedding rumours amid Selena's Cabo trip

Selena Gomez was also spotted enjoying with her gal pals on a yacht getaway in Cuba over the weekend

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 26, 2025

Benny Blanco heats up wedding rumours with Vegas weekend
Benny Blanco heats up wedding rumours with Vegas weekend

Benny Blanco kicked off his own pre-wedding celebrations while fiancée Selena Gomez recently enjoyed a separate getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

Benny Blanco’s Vegas weekend sparks wedding rumours amid Selena’s Cabo trip

Blanco, who got engaged to Gomez in December after over a year of dating, shared glimpses of his Las Vegas weekend on social media. 

The music producer relaxed in a spa robe, calling it “the most healing place on earth,” and later posed at a lavish dining table with caviar and bagels from Sadelle’s, captioning the moment, “I’ll never forget this weekend.”

A source told People Magazine that Blanco also visited XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas early Saturday morning, where Marshmello performed. Blanco posed for a photo with the headliner, while rapper Lil Dicky joined the festivities.

Meanwhile, Gomez celebrated with friends in Cabo for what's rumoured to be a bachelorette party. Photos from the trip show her dancing and enjoying the sun on a luxury yacht, dressed in a black strapless swimsuit and later white lounge pants while exploring the town.

Zoe Kravitz is dating Harry Styles, sources confirm video
Zoe Kravitz is dating Harry Styles, sources confirm
Blake Lively chooses quiet family time on special day amid legal battle
Blake Lively chooses quiet family time on special day amid legal battle
Harrison Ford gets candid about his first marriage
Harrison Ford gets candid about his first marriage
Lil Nas X walks free from custody after shocking felony charges
Lil Nas X walks free from custody after shocking felony charges
'Harry Potter' director gets honest about new TV show
'Harry Potter' director gets honest about new TV show
Sophie Turner reveals how social media 'almost destroyed' her mental health
Sophie Turner reveals how social media 'almost destroyed' her mental health
Zoe Kravitz spotted getting close to Harry Styles: Source
Zoe Kravitz spotted getting close to Harry Styles: Source
Harrison Ford shares secret to his marriage to Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford shares secret to his marriage to Calista Flockhart