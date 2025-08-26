Benny Blanco’s Vegas weekend sparks wedding rumours amid Selena’s Cabo trip

Benny Blanco heats up wedding rumours with Vegas weekend

Benny Blanco kicked off his own pre-wedding celebrations while fiancée Selena Gomez recently enjoyed a separate getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

Blanco, who got engaged to Gomez in December after over a year of dating, shared glimpses of his Las Vegas weekend on social media.

The music producer relaxed in a spa robe, calling it “the most healing place on earth,” and later posed at a lavish dining table with caviar and bagels from Sadelle’s, captioning the moment, “I’ll never forget this weekend.”

A source told People Magazine that Blanco also visited XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas early Saturday morning, where Marshmello performed. Blanco posed for a photo with the headliner, while rapper Lil Dicky joined the festivities.

Meanwhile, Gomez celebrated with friends in Cabo for what's rumoured to be a bachelorette party. Photos from the trip show her dancing and enjoying the sun on a luxury yacht, dressed in a black strapless swimsuit and later white lounge pants while exploring the town.