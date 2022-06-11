Machine Gun Kelly fashions blood filled syringe earring with fiancée Megan Fox

 
entertainment
Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his fashion A-Game!

The singer, real name Colson Baker, turned heads in an all-white sequin suit paired with a syringe earring filled with blood. Fiancée Megan Fox, on the other hand, stunned in sassy red latex dress.

The couple was spotted at the premiere of the 32-year-old singer’s new film “Taurus”

With MGK's fashion sense and his love for Megan Fox, the father-of-one acquired a rather "bloody" style to accessorise his outfit. The pictures from the night were later shared on his Instagram Stories.

“Devil's in the details,” captioned singer.

MGK and Megan Fox announced their engagement in January 2021 after a year of dating. The lovebirds are expected to tie the knot in a 'goth' wedding theme this year.

