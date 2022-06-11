Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might as well try their luck in dancing!

Amid father Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's potential debut as hosts on a special episode of Strictly Come Dancing, royal expert suggests the Sussexes should be invited as contestants.

Upon the news, Richard Eden wrote on Twitter that “perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan could be invited to be contestants” in the BBC show.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are excited ahead of their potential hosting gig.



A source said: ‘Charles and Camilla are very much driving this and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered.

"Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle,’ the insider added to The Sun.

Another insider admitted to The Sun shared the the Queen is excited for the royal couple ‘so there is a real desire and energy to make this happen.’