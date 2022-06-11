 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake
Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake

Royal chef and baker Claire Ptak, who baked a special cake for the first birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet, has shared her true feelings for making the dessert.

Taking to Instagram, Claire Ptak posted a photo of her preparing the Lilibet birthday cake and said in the caption, “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!”.

In another post, she shared details of the cake.

“The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet,” Claire Ptak said about the cake.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt

Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Notebook with Jury's reactions during trial sold for $15K

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Notebook with Jury's reactions during trial sold for $15K

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?
Jennifer Aniston enthrals fans as she teased new project with Sebastian Stan

Jennifer Aniston enthrals fans as she teased new project with Sebastian Stan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jubilee role causing Netflix 'anguish'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jubilee role causing Netflix 'anguish'
Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss copies actor’s style after Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss copies actor’s style after Amber Heard trial?
Johnny Depp’s career ‘unsalvageable’ after Amber Heard defamation win? Insider

Johnny Depp’s career ‘unsalvageable’ after Amber Heard defamation win? Insider
Halsey, Alev Aydin’s new video song ‘So Good’ depicts their beautiful love story

Halsey, Alev Aydin’s new video song ‘So Good’ depicts their beautiful love story
Chris Evans breaks silence on his rumoured affair with Shakira

Chris Evans breaks silence on his rumoured affair with Shakira
Johnny Depp’s popularity plummets after defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s popularity plummets after defamation trial against Amber Heard
Paps catch first glimpse of Amber Heard since Johnny Depp defamation trial loss

Paps catch first glimpse of Amber Heard since Johnny Depp defamation trial loss

Latest

view all