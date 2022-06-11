Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake

Royal chef and baker Claire Ptak, who baked a special cake for the first birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet, has shared her true feelings for making the dessert.



Taking to Instagram, Claire Ptak posted a photo of her preparing the Lilibet birthday cake and said in the caption, “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!”.

In another post, she shared details of the cake.

“The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet,” Claire Ptak said about the cake.



