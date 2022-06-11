 
Saturday Jun 11 2022
Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber gets showered with prayers and wishes on his Instagram video by friends, family and fellow stars.

The singer recently revealed in an Instagram video that he is suffering from a viral illness known as “Ramsay Hunt Syndrome” that has left his right-half of the face paralyzed, due to which he had to cancel some concert dates.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Justin explained to Beliebers to which the fans felt sad.

Amid the ordeal, the Sorry singers sweet-heart wife Hailey shared his video on his Instagram story confessing, “I love u baby”, followed by the singers mother who also shared the video on story, writing, “PRAYING”.

The comment section of the Never Say Never singer’s video was also flooded with prayers and wishes, with sister Allie Bieber and Hailey’s cousin Alaia Baldwin dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

"Love you!!!!! Rest rest”, wrote the 28-years-old singers step-mom Chelsey Bieber.

Justin’s star friends also did not hold back to send the singer wishes for his recovery. “Love you so much. I admire you so much” wrote Monster Collaborator Shawn Mendes, while Justin Timberlake wrote, “Love you, bro. Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes!”

A lot of other fellow stars well-wished the Peaches singer.

