Saturday Jun 11 2022
Kate Middleton's plastered thumb sparks speculations

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton has sparked speculation after sporting a plaster on her hand again during one of her recent royal engagements.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who attracts massive applause with her amazing smile dashing personality, left fans in guessing as she appeared with a plaster on her thumb during a Platinum Jubilee event at Cardiff Castle last weekend.

Royal fans are at a loss as to the reason Kate needs the pink-coloured bandages. Speculation as to why includes the fact the Duchess is known to be a keen cook who grows her own vegetables.

Kate, who loves gardening, may cut herself during chopping or preening her garden. Her duties as a devoted mum of three lively children may also point to the odd bump and scrape.

Buckingham Palace spokesman denied to make comment on Kate's bandage.

But, it is not the first time the mum-of-three has been photographed wearing an adhesive bandage on her hand. Back in 2019, the Duchess was wearing the common first aid tape during an appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. On another occasion in 2016, she was potted wearing a plaster at the world premiere in Mayfair of A Street Cat Named Bob.

