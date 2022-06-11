Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who received massive praise and love for his iconic role Captain Jack Sparrow, is being supported by co-stars and fans for his possible return to the franchise after victory against Amber Heard in defamation suit.

It still remains uncertain whether Depp, 59, is actually going to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the pirates of the Caribbean. But, after his win against ex-wife Heard, public opinion has greatly shifted in the actor’s favour to the point that many people and co-stars have expressed interest in seeing him again in the film.

Depp's co-stars Kevin McNally and Greg Ellis, who played pirates in the movie, are demanding Disney to reinstate him as the beloved captain, saying: "Without Johnny's Captain Jack there's no Pirates franchise."

The actor's die-hard fans have also not given up on seeing him again. One notable example of this comes from a Change.org petition to bring Depp back as Jack Sparrow that’s received around 600,000 signatures and is currently close to one million (via Change).

His petition is still indicative that a large number of people were showing their support for Depp at a time when his public reception was at its lowest, and that should count for something.

At the moment, there are currently two Pirates of the Caribbean movies in development. The first of the two is the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The second movie in development is a new film unrelated to the previous ones that is set to star Margot Robbie as the protagonist.



Johnny Depp's win, that gave him his life back, may also bring him back to the Pirates of the Caribbean as it would be a real victory for him.