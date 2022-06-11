 
Saturday Jun 11 2022
Prince Charles and Camilla to host a Live show from Queen's home?

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla will reportedly host a famous dancing live TV show from Buckingham Palace.

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are said to have made the offer to the BBC to host Strictly Come Dancing from the palace, and the plan has reportedly been approved by the Queen.

The famous show will reportedly be streamed from the historic building's ballroom in either the semi or quarter finals of the programme later this year.

The are speculations that the royal couple, who are known to be firm fans of the show, may even take to the floor for a dance themselves during the episode.

"Charles and Camilla are very much driving this and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered. Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle," A source told The Sun.

Earlier this year, Camilla met Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf contestant to appear on the show who went on to be awarded the coveted Glitterball.

