Sunday Jun 12 2022
Harry, Meghan 'choreographed' to be 'sidelined' during Jubilee in 'heartless' way

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Prince Harry hoped to mend fences with Platinum Jubilee attendance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not able to mend rift with the royal family in UK, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were carefully planned and sidelined during the Queen Platinum Jubilee celebrations after they snubbed the family in 2020.

Expert Christian Anderson told Royally US: "The whole world was watching and waiting to see if fences would be mended, if the Sussexes got back together with the rest of the family.

"From that standpoint, it was an unmitigated disaster. It's hard to see how the Royal Family could've been any more callous towards the Sussexes.

"They were meticulously choreographed in every instant to be sidelined and marginalised.

"If Harry went to London's Jubilee celebrations hoping to mend fences, that didn't happen."

He added: "They literally turned their back on him at St Paul's Cathedral.

"It was handled in a very cold and somewhat heartless way."

Harrry and Meghan returned to UK last week, to mark the Queen's 70-year milestone. The couple currently lives in California with children Archie and Lili.

