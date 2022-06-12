Meghan Markle 'nonsense' 40th birthday scheme 'gone down so badly' in UK

Meghan Markle 40x40 campaign has reportedly failed in public.



In August 2021, Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday with a new initiative of helping working mums go back in ot the workforce after COVID-19 pandemic.

At the campaign launch, the Duchess of Sussex said: “Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change.

“To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need?

“And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?”

Weeks after the campaign introduction, Meghan received fierce backlash from royal biographer Duncan Larcombe.

“It’s gone down so badly in this country.

“But it’s all about Meghan. She has left behind her a trail of devastation, on the Markle side, and now on the Windsor side.

“I don’t want to see her lecturing young mums having to go back to work from inside her $11 million LA mansion.

“This initiative is nonsense, she should be spending her time trying to build bridges with the very people that she and Harry have betrayed," he noted.

