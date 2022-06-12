 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Kathryn Mayorga

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his accuser Kathryn Mayorga
Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his accuser Kathryn Mayorga

Georgina Rodríguez has reacted after a US district judge dismissed a rape lawsuit against her partner football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The court threw out the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga, a former model and teacher, who alleged she was assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Reacting to it, the Spanish model shared a loved-up photo with a heart emoji in her Insta stories to gush over the footballer.

Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Kathryn Mayorga

The 37-year-old Manchester United player has always denied the allegations and maintained that the relationship with Mayorga was completely consensual.

A criminal case based on the rape allegation against the Manchester United forward was dropped in 2019, with a district attorney saying it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that a sexual assault occurred.

But Mayorga, who waived her right to anonymity, also took up a civil action seeking millions in damages.

She filed a complaint in 2018 alleging she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo, who strongly denied the accusations.

Mayorga said that while she had agreed to a financial settlement with Ronaldo shortly after the alleged incident -- reportedly for $375,000 -- her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'nonsense' 40th birthday scheme 'gone down so badly' in UK

Meghan Markle 'nonsense' 40th birthday scheme 'gone down so badly' in UK
Prince Charles 'destroying' monarchy to 'extinction' over Rwanda policy comment

Prince Charles 'destroying' monarchy to 'extinction' over Rwanda policy comment
Kim Kardashian discloses her true feelings for Johnny Depp

Kim Kardashian discloses her true feelings for Johnny Depp
How Queen came to be known as 'Lilibet'?: Read Inside

How Queen came to be known as 'Lilibet'?: Read Inside
Surgeon updates on Justin Bieber’s health

Surgeon updates on Justin Bieber’s health
Prince Charles asked to 'shut up' amid political 'attempts' to 'destroy' monarchy

Prince Charles asked to 'shut up' amid political 'attempts' to 'destroy' monarchy
Harry, Meghan 'choreographed' to be 'sidelined' during Jubilee in 'heartless' way

Harry, Meghan 'choreographed' to be 'sidelined' during Jubilee in 'heartless' way
Prince Andrew exit master plan amid 'sensitivity' to 'public feelings' disclosed

Prince Andrew exit master plan amid 'sensitivity' to 'public feelings' disclosed
Cristiano Ronaldo rape suit 'dismissed' after accuser rep acts in 'bad faith'

Cristiano Ronaldo rape suit 'dismissed' after accuser rep acts in 'bad faith'
Taylor Swift has 'imposter syndrome' as music director: 'You don't do that'

Taylor Swift has 'imposter syndrome' as music director: 'You don't do that'
Kendall Jenner has 'standards' before she picks her baby daddy

Kendall Jenner has 'standards' before she picks her baby daddy
Shakira to follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian?

Shakira to follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian?

Latest

view all