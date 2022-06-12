 
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

'Team Muhafiz' promises 'magic' with journey to 'patriotism', declares Twitter!

The animated series Team Muhafiz, a GEO TV and ISPR collaboration, is garnering praises across the country!

The vibrant tale of teenagers taking charge of their motherland in a bid to follow their dreams and create a better world, is a concept not frequently witnessed on national TV. 

The story line, however, is not the only impressive attribute of the series; the show's newly released anthem, crooned by singing sensations Young Stunners, Karakoram and Soch The Band, is also sending waves amongst music lovers.

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated series, Twitter users have joined the bandwagon to express their excitement for the show.

"Waiting anxiously! #TeamMuhafiz is a superhero team that fights real life problems that the #Pakistani society is facing," a Twitter user cheered on.

"Can't wait to see Wahaj Ali do his magic as Reza in #teammuhafiz ! thank you for being part of the journey #Dil_Fatah_karain @TeamMuhafiz @AzCorpComics," another expressed. 

Yet another excited user added: "We need lots of local heroes and stories of our youth to relate to and to seek inspiration from. Art & especially comics are one great source to inspire generations, share culture, history and stories with a message. Keep making Pakistan proud!"

One user went on to praise the rejuvenating OST of the series: "Dil Fatah Karain is OST of the most anticipated animated series of Pakistan : Team Muhafiz . The song seamlessly mixes performance of the singers with selected scenes of the upcoming animated thriller."

"We getting our very own super heroes! Super happy to see this home-grown animated series and can't wait for its release. The OST is out and you'll definitely have it on a loop. Very catchy. Must Watch," praised celebrity Fakhr-e-Alam.

Team Muhafiz will be made available to viewers very soon. Stay tuned!

