 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘reduced to tears’ at Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Details

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly left with tears in her eyes last week as she joined in thousands of revellers at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend.

According to a source quoted by The Daily Star, Prince Charles convinced the 96-year-old monarch to travel all the way from Windsor to London for Jubilee celebrations, and once in London, the Queen was shocked at the reception she received.

The insider said: “The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her – she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony.”

In an appreciation note shared after the Jubilee celebrations wrapped up last Sunday, the Queen herself admitted to how overwhelmed she felt at the support she has received over her 70-year reign.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” she said in her statement. 


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’
Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch

Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch
Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance

Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance
Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud

Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud
Queen holding ‘secret' talks about Prince Andrew with senior royals: Details

Queen holding ‘secret' talks about Prince Andrew with senior royals: Details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revoked ‘all access’ pass to Firm ‘killing value’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revoked ‘all access’ pass to Firm ‘killing value’
John Kani turns eye to modern South Africa

John Kani turns eye to modern South Africa
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'
Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding

Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding
Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond

Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond

Latest

view all