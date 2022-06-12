Queen holding ‘secret' talks about Prince Andrew with senior royals: Details

file footage

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly holding secret talks with senior members of the royal family to discuss her son Prince Andrew’s future with the royal family, reported Mirror UK.

Prince Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre and settled a court case with her earlier this year. During the trial, he lost his military titles and HRH status, and was relegated to a non-working royal.

Andrew also notably missed his mother, the Queen’s, Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing COVID positive. This came after he attracted negative press earlier in March after attending his late father, Prince Philip’s, memorial service alongside the Queen.

Now, a senior Palace aide has claimed that top-secret meetings are being held to find a way to reintegrate Prince Andrew into the royal family but away from the public view.

According to the Palace insider: Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given as to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks slowly to rebuild his life in a different direction.”

“There is, of course, a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings. There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight,” the source added.

The comments come as reports of Prince Andrew attending the Most Noble Order of the Garter ceremony at St George’s Chapel on Monday swirl around; the Duke of York is a member of the Order.



