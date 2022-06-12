 
Sunday Jun 12 2022
Camilla seemingly following in Meghan Markle's footsteps to gain popularity

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Prince Charles' wife Camilla will reportedly appear as a special guest on a new Commonwealth-themed podcast.

The first episode of the Commonwealth Poetry Podcast, which was reportedly recorded in the Garden Room of Charles and Camilla's official London residence of Clarence House, hosted by award-winning podcaster Gyles Brandreth and his daughter Aphra.

The Duchess of Cornwall, according to some royal fans, is seemingly following in the footsteps of her step-daughter-in-law the Duchess of Sussex to gain popularity.

It is being broadcast today (June 12) and it features appearances from Camilla and Dame Joanna Lumley.  The podcast is set to air every fortnight for the next two years and it will take a closer look at the poetry, heritage and people of each of the 54 Commonwealth countries.

Brandreth, who has written books on the Royal Family, said it was "an absolute treat" to have Camilla join him for his first podcast episode.

The future Queen's venture into the world of podcasts can be seen to take a leaf out of Prince Harry's wife's book, with Meghan and her husband signing a deal with audio giant Spotify following their exit from the Royal Family in 2020.

