Sunday Jun 12 2022
Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’ over how to handle issues within the Firm.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim while speaking with Express UK.

He was quoted saying, “Meghan and Harry are constantly doing damage to the Royal Family.”

“It seems intentional, if it’s not intentional, it’s then a reflection on their recklessness and perhaps lack of intelligence in how they deal with these things.”

Before concluding he also added, “I think it must be difficult on a personal level to feel that you want to make some sort of peace, yet you’re worried about how you can do it, whether every overturn you make will be reported, twisted or leaked.”

