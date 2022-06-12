Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Music icon Harry Styles’ concert turned into a horror show after a fan reportedly plunged from the top-tier balcony into the crowd below.

On Saturday evening, the former One Direction star was performing to a sold-out crowd at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow when the tragic incident happened.

According to Edinburgh Live, the police stated that the man fell from the top-tier Club Deck into a stand below before the show had finished.

Over 50,000 people were in attendance, with some fans saying that the horrifying incident occurred when Styles performed his hit song Kiwi.

According to Scotland police, ‘there were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.’

For now, the condition of the man, who hasn't been named, is unknown.

Concerned people flocked to social media after witnessing the man's fall. “Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK,” wrote one user.

“We were a few rows back and I was looking straight that way when the person fell. Hopefully shielded my niece from the worst. I'm still in a bit of shock tbh. Hope the person is ok,” added another.