 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony
Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony 

Music icon Harry Styles’ concert turned into a horror show after a fan reportedly plunged from the top-tier balcony into the crowd below.

On Saturday evening, the former One Direction star was performing to a sold-out crowd at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow when the tragic incident happened.

According to Edinburgh Live, the police stated that the man fell from the top-tier Club Deck into a stand below before the show had finished.

Over 50,000 people were in attendance, with some fans saying that the horrifying incident occurred when Styles performed his hit song Kiwi.

According to Scotland police, ‘there were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.’

For now, the condition of the man, who hasn't been named, is unknown.

Concerned people flocked to social media after witnessing the man's fall. “Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK,” wrote one user.

“We were a few rows back and I was looking straight that way when the person fell. Hopefully shielded my niece from the worst. I'm still in a bit of shock tbh. Hope the person is ok,” added another. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen to become world's longest-monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen to become world's longest-monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France
Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch

Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch
Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss

Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss
Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard
Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira
Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee

Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee
Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’

Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’
Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films

Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films
Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m

Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m
Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report

Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report
Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap

Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘bitter pill to swollow’ by Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘bitter pill to swollow’ by Queen

Latest

view all