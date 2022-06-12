Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'

Britney Spears’ fairytale wedding to Sam Asghari was nothing less than a dream.



The couple, who tied the knot at Britney's home on Thursday, were spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Friday, the day after their star-studded nuptials.

The newlyweds drove around town in a white Rolls Royce decked out with an elaborate display of pink roses and a 'Just Married' sign.

The actor was spotted picking up a drink at an eatery in addition to making a stop at Trader Joe's.

Despite their festivities the day before, Sam turned heads in his latest appearance as he was looking as dapper as usual.

Sam looked as handsome as ever with his jet black hair slicked across his head and his beard neatly trimmed.

Britney, meanwhile, remained concealed behind an umbrella as she approached their awaiting vehicle.

The pop princess wore a pair of white shades and appeared to have her hair up as she made her towards the car.

After six years together and a nine month engagement, Britney tied the knot with Sam at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday.