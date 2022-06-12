Queen to remain on throne until 2024?

Queen Elizabeth II, who has become the first British monarch to reign for seventy years and the world's second-longest, could remain on the throne for the next few years.

The 96-year-old should not abdicate throne in favour of her eldest son Prince Charles until she becomes the world's longest reigning monarch, suggest royal fans.

Queen Elizabeth II will become the world's longest monarch by surpassing Louis XIV of France in May 2024 if she continues reign.



Louis XIV remained on the throne 72-year and 110-day from 1643 until 1715.

Crowned in 1953, the 96 year-old has become the world's second-longest reigning monarch after overtaking Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days between 1946 and 2016.

There have been speculations and rumours for last few months that the Queen could soon be putting her feet up, and military bigwigs are planning for Prince Charles' coronation.



Royal expert Daniella Elser has also asked the Queen to make an "unthinkable" move and abdicate in order to let Prince Charles take the throne," adding that "a smooth, joy-filled coronation for King Charles III, one which starred his beaming mother casting a proud eye over proceedings, would be a world away from a coronation tainted by the sadness of her death."

However, royal fans want to see the Queen as their monarch and pray for her long life. And some royal experts and insiders claim that the Queen won't abdicate until 2024.