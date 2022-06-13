Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez has received backlash for saying she was not happy sharing the stage with Shakira at 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show.

The singer and actress opened up about her performance in new documentary titled "Halftime".

Although she didn't talk against Shakira, people are convinced that her remarks are likely to upset the "Waka Waka" singer.

Meanwhile, Jlo has teamed up with an organization to help low-income Latina entrepreneurs.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post at a time when she just admitted to being unhappy about performing with another Latin singer.



