 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez has received backlash for saying she was not happy sharing the stage with Shakira at 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show.

The singer and actress opened up about her performance in new documentary titled "Halftime".

Although she didn't talk against Shakira, people are convinced that her remarks are likely to upset the "Waka Waka" singer.

Meanwhile, Jlo has teamed up with an organization to help low-income Latina entrepreneurs.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post at a time when she just admitted to being unhappy about performing with another Latin singer.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events
John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here

John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here
Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'

Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'
Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival
Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed

Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed
Prince William and Harry’s feud has ‘no end in sight’, claims insider

Prince William and Harry’s feud has ‘no end in sight’, claims insider
Queen to remain on throne until 2024?

Queen to remain on throne until 2024?
Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'

Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'
Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality
Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France
Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Latest

view all