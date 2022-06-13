Johnny Depp to receive another hug from Camille Vasquez soon after viral video?

Johnny Depp to receive another hug from Camille Vasquez after viral video?

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will seemingly receive another hug from his eye-catching lawyer Camille Vasquez as she is reportedly set to represent him yet again in location manager Gregg Brooks lawsuit.



Camille played a key role in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s win in his libel case against former wife Amber Heard.

Gregg is suing Depp over an alleged incident which took place in April 2017 when they were working together on the film set of the crime drama City of Lies.

He filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging that Depp had punched him twice in the rib cage.

Brooks is seeking unspecified damages through the lawsuit against the actor.

Depp will be back in court in July and law firm Brown Rudnick is representing him in the case.

Camille has been promoted to partner at Brown Rudnick last week after her victorious performance in the actor’s court battle against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez video of their hug in the Fairfax County courtroom has received millions of views on TikTok.

