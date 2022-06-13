Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign channels rockstar vibes with new Mohawk look

 
entertainment
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son Reign Disick debuted his new rockstar look on his mum’s social media handle on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashians alum, 43, shared three adorable monochrome snaps of 7-year-old Reign, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk.


Reign channeled his inner rockstar vibes with the hair on the sides of his head buzzed off and the hair in the center gelled up into gravity-defying spikes.

Kardashian simply captioned the pictures with emoticons of a razor and the rock-and-roll hand sign.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s fans were quick to notice that Reign may be getting style tips from his new rock stepdad Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, sported the popular style in the early 2000s while he was rising to fame alongside his bandmates.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot for a third time in a lavish ceremony held in Italy at the end of May.

Reign is one of three children Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker has two kids of his own with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

