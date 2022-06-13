 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

John Stamos slams Tony Awards as Bob Saget was snubbed from 'In memoriam' segment

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

File Footage 

John Stamos called out the 75th annual Tony Awards for not including late Bob Saget in the tributes to the late theatrical stars.

Before the event, the actor-musician took to Twitter to expressed his disappointment for snubbing the comedian.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” he tweeted.

Stamos added, “Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him."

The Full House alum further wrote, "Let's make some noise about this everyone - and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."

In the memoriam segment at the awards ceremony on Sunday, stars like William Hurt, Sidney Poitier, Peter Scolari, Robert Morse, Joan Didion and Stephen Sondheim and more were featured except for Saget.

On 9th January, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.


More From Entertainment:

‘Squid Game's Hwang Dong-hyuk credits fans for show’s success after announcing season 2

‘Squid Game's Hwang Dong-hyuk credits fans for show’s success after announcing season 2
Miley Cyrus puts her abs on display as goes for hike in Hollywood

Miley Cyrus puts her abs on display as goes for hike in Hollywood
Ariana DeBose reminisces her journey in Broadway in latest Instagram post

Ariana DeBose reminisces her journey in Broadway in latest Instagram post
Demi Lovato debuts new single prior to the release of her new album this summer

Demi Lovato debuts new single prior to the release of her new album this summer
Jennifer Aniston says it is ‘vital’ to surround yourself with good people

Jennifer Aniston says it is ‘vital’ to surround yourself with good people

Britney Spear’s sister subtly extends her congratulations on the wedding

Britney Spear’s sister subtly extends her congratulations on the wedding
Vanessa Hudgens to Jessica Chastain: Stars who stole the show at Tony Awards 2022

Vanessa Hudgens to Jessica Chastain: Stars who stole the show at Tony Awards 2022
Rebel Wilson ‘outing’ controversy takes a new turn

Rebel Wilson ‘outing’ controversy takes a new turn
Alec Baldwin pays heartfelt homage to mother Carol: ‘She is in a better place’

Alec Baldwin pays heartfelt homage to mother Carol: ‘She is in a better place’
J-Hope spills secrets to ‘always’ staying Instagram active 24/7

J-Hope spills secrets to ‘always’ staying Instagram active 24/7
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble still going strong, dismiss break up rumours

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble still going strong, dismiss break up rumours
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign channels rockstar vibes with new Mohawk look

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign channels rockstar vibes with new Mohawk look

Latest

view all