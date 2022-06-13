 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage

Prince Andrew will not be appearing in public at the Garter Day service in Windsor today, confirmed a Buckingham Palace spokesman.

As per Mirror UK, a Palace spokesman revealed that while Prince Andrew will be attending a private lunch and investiture ceremony for new members of the Order of the Garter, he will not be participating in the royal procession.

The spokesman was quoted saying: “The Duke of York will attend the investiture and lunch today but will not be part of the procession or service.”

The outlet also reported that it appears that the decision to block Prince Andrew from the ceremony was a ‘family decision’; the Duke of York lost his military titles and HRH status after being accused of sexual assault and being involved in a civil sex case lawsuit earlier this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen herself will not be part of the procession either, owing to her growing mobility and health issues.

It is also being reported that Andrew’s public return as a royal was lobbied against by Prince Charles and Prince William, the heirs to the throne, who convinced the Queen to not allow Andrew to take part in the procession.

Both Willliam and Charles were said to have been afraid of severe public backlash over Andrew’s involvement in royal engagements; he was last seen at a royal event at his late father, Prince Philip’s, memorial service in March. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’
Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee
Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'
Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’

Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice
Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial
Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside

Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside
‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm

‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm
Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?

Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?
Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Latest

view all