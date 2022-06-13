Amber Heard's interview video: Johnny Depp's fans react to Aquaman star's claims

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has received backlash from Johnny Depp's die-hard fans and other social media users as she broke her silence on the defamation trial against ex-husband, speaking out about the verdict, as well as social media’s impact.



During the interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, which is slated to air this Friday, the Aquaman actress said she doesn’t “blame the jury” for the verdict, saying: “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation."

She added: "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

Reacting to Heard's claims in first clip of the interview, the watchers, social media users and Depp's fans reacted in their own way, blasting the 36-year-old, with one wrote: "Wow, just wow. This woman will just not give up. There was no evidence that she was physically abused but there were mountains of evidence on how she verbally, physically and financially abused JD."

Another reacted: "I don't think she realizes yet just how done she truly is, the 6 years of riding on those lies must've really bolstered her ego."



The third one went on: "She'll be witchhunted/ boycotted for every single small role she'll ever have for the rest of her life, it's done."

Another wrote: This has absolutely boiled my blood!! Why is this woman being given air time to continue to spread her lies?!?!? She sat in that court and said she just wanted Johnny to leave her alone! But it is her who will never stop! She will never stop spreading her venom at every opportunity!"



One penned: "The whole world could access to this case in the same time with the jury and that's how we knew she was lying. But no, according to her, the whole world is bad, mean, crual but her. She is the only person on this earth who is perfect, nice and who is right even if she is wrong."