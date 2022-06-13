 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee
Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

Royal experts have just spoken out about how Prince Harry ‘saw the curtain come down’ ontop of his royal ambitions during secret Jubilee meeting.

Royal commentator Christopher Anderson made this claim in his appearance on Royally Us.

There, he told Christine Ross, “Well, I understand that it was a perfunctory meeting and that there was no real breakthrough.”

“And I have a feeling that Prince Harry definitely went there hoping for some sort of rapprochement but there were no touchy-feely vibes coming back in his direction.”

“So, I think the curtain has come down. And one of the things I think is so sad about this is Diana, were she alive today, would be heartbroken by this.”

“She would have understood why Harry would have wanted to make his own life and wanted to go to California.”

“But she always saw Harry as, you know, as Williams’ wingman. She always said: ‘My boys are my revenge’.”

“And what she meant by that was that as a team they would go on and carry the monarchy forward into a more modern era. But now it just looks like it’s going to be William and Kate, and their kids.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’
Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'
Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’

Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial
Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside

Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside
Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service

Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service
‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm

‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm
Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?

Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?
Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Latest

view all