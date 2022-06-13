 
Monday Jun 13 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: 'Last chance'

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face increasing chances of getting fully cut off from the British royal family if any footage from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend was leaked to Netflix etc., a royal expert believes.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the royal family extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by inviting them to the Queen’s Jubilee weekend at all, and the responsibility is on them to maintain their ties with the family.

Talking on this week’s Closer, Larcombe explained: “The test really begins now for Harry and Meghan. They have come to the U.K. and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again—which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up.”

He then added: “But everything now depends on their behaviour moving forward.”

“Clearly an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book,” Larcombe added.

Further sharing that the royal family has good reason to not fully trust Meghan and Prince Harry, Larcombe said: “It’s last-chance saloon for them now. If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it.”

“It’s very dangerous ground if they betray anyone now. But if they act appropriately and prove they can be trusted, it could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning.”

