Camille Vasquez 'tight-lipped' smile looks for '50 words' to define Amber Heard: Watch

Camille Vasquez 'tight-lipped smile' looks for '50 words' to describe Amber Heard: Watch

Camille Vasquez body language during recent interview sessions after winning Johnny Depp case is being exposed by expert.

On his YouTube channel, Mr Spidey, shared his opinion on Camille's genuine thoughts about 'what she thinks the jury thought of Amber Heard.'

"I think that her impression on the jury was...what is was," said the attorney in response to the interview question. "We used her words against her," declared Camille.

The lawyer, who fixed her hair before answering, caught the attention of the body language expert, noting how the gesture could be an 'act of deception.'

"The first thing we see is a grooming gesture. She fixes her hair while she answers and this is something we see quite often with Camille just before she is about to take a question," he says.

"Now on the channel, I talk a lot about clusters of deception that when we see multiple at the same time, they raise the probability that somebody is being deceptive," he adds.



"In this case, there is nothing going on that indicates that she is being deceptive. In this case, the grooming is just that, just fixing herself before she answers," noted Spidey.

He adds: "The camera cuts to her and we see looking at her side with a tight-lipped. smile. This is something that we often do when we are looking for the right words to say. We are looking for a moment of pause and that's what is happening.



"Then we see her eye flutter, which shows that she is processing information and now she is looking up, looking for the right thing to say here.

"I think that jury impression was.. what is was," responded Camille.

"My opinion is that she was looking for the first 50 words words that she would use to describe what the jury thought of Amber Heard and is going nope, that is not good, cannot say that one on TV and ends up with what it was...almost like, 'we know what it was'" he notes.