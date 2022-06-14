 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Britney Spears’ brother Bryan missed her wedding to Sam Asghari due to THIS reason

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Britney Spears’ brother Bryan missed her wedding to Sam Asghari due to THIS reason
Pop music icon Britney Spears tied the knot with her longtime partner Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony in California on Thursday.

While the newly wedded couple’s guest list was filled with famous celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and more, Spears' family was noticeably missing from the wedding ceremony.

The Gimme More crooner, who reportedly did not invite her mother Lynne or sister Jamie Lynne Spears, sent a special invite to her older brother Bryan Spear.

However, Bryan missed her wedding due to another family commitment. His girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, revealed on the couple’s joint Instagram account that he did not show up at the ceremony because he attended his daughter Lexie's elementary school graduation instead.

“Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you ,” Conklin captioned a photo.

In the comments section of another post, she noted that her beau “couldn’t help the timings” of his daughter’s graduation and his sister’s wedding, both of which took place in the Los Angeles area.

“Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 ,” the model wrote. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage.”

