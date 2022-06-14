 
Scott Disick compares himself to Jesus, new picture sparks criticism

American television personality Scott Disick has landed in hot waters after comparing himself to Jesus in a latest social media post.

On Sunday, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s ex husband took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself with full beard.


“I think I’m starting to look a lot like Jesus,” Disick, 39, captioned the close-up shot of himself.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who refers to himself as ‘the Lord’ and uses the IG handle @LetTheLordBeWithYou — sported a bushy beard and styled his brunette strands in combed-back look for the picture.

Within minutes, Disick’s picture was flooded with comments as fans expressed their thoughts on his comparison.

“My dude read the Bible. Don’t just look @ pics,” one person wrote. Another responded, “But you are soooo far from being like him.”

Someone argued that he instead looked like Jared Leto: “Jared Leto who?!”

