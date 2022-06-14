 
entertainment
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19 again, will miss ‘The Music Man’ shows

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the second time.

The Wolverine star contracted the virus one day after performing ‘The Music Man’ at the 2022 Tony Awards ceremony on Monday night.

Following his diagnosis, Jackman will not perform in the Broadway musical show from June 14-21.


In his social media post, the Greatest Showman actor, 53, shared that standby actor Max Clayton will perform the role of Professor Harold Hill alongside Sutton Foster, in all performances of Meredith Willson’s musical comedy.

“I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me. What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform! I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying ‘the show must go on’,” the Logan actor wrote in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Jackman, who is fully vaccinated with a booster shot for coronavirus, first tested COVID-19 positive in December 2021.

