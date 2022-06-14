 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Camille Vasquez dines out with pals after Jonny Depp trial

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Camille Vasquez is in high spirits after her client Johnny Depp managed to defeat his ex-wife Amber Heard in bombshell trial.

The attorney, who became an internet celebrity amid the bombshell trial, was recently spotted spending a gleeful time with her tam.

According to Page Six, the lawyer arrived at downtown Virginia hotspot Temple Bar last week with her pals. The group also hit another go-to place for rum and pineapple concoction name Pina Snaquiri.

The onlooker spilt the beans to the outlet about the group’s recent outing as they pointed out that the team looked like they were ‘celebrating.’

Vasquez has more has one reason to throw a party for her friends s she has not only helped Depp by being awarded $15 million in damages but was also promoted to the partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick last week.

The star attorney has been giving interviews to renowned news outlets where she expressed, “I think [Johnny] was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened in this relationship.”

