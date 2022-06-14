 
Britney Spears ex pleads not guilty as court charges him with felony count of stalking

Britney Spears ex pleads not guilty as court charges him with felony count of stalking
US singer Britney Spears attorney Mathew Rosengart has reacted after US court charged her ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander with a felony count of stalking.

He told reporters he was "pleased" by how the sheriff´s office responded to Alexander´s intrusion.

"This is a serious matter, this is not a ´wedding crash´ -- this was an infiltration, as we all shockingly saw," Rosengart said outside the courthouse.

Earlier, the court charged Britney Spears´ former husband with a felony count of stalking on Monday after he attempted to gatecrash the pop princess´ wedding in southern California, which he had live-streamed on Instagram.

Spears and her longtime partner Sam Asghari were preparing to wed on June 9 in her home in Thousand Oaks, California, when the proceedings were interrupted.

Jason, a childhood friend the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married to in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response.

According to court filings in Ventura County´s court, Alexander was charged with a felony count of stalking, as well as misdemeanors counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery.

The 40-year-old Louisiana native -- who had appeared in court via Zoom from jail -- pled not guilty to the charges, and the judge issued a restraining order requiring Alexander to stay 100 yards from Spears.

His bail was also set at $100,000, and a hearing is next scheduled for Wednesday. (Web Desk/AFP)

