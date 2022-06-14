Prince William and Harry’s lesser-known siblings spotted at royal event: See

file footage

Prince William and Prince Harry’s two lesser-known step-siblings stepped out on Monday for a rare appearance at a royal event for the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday, reported The Daily Record.



The two non-royals, who are William and Harry’s step-siblings through their father Prince Charles’ second wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attended the ceremony in support of their mother, who was installed as an honorary Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

For the momentous occasion, Camilla’s two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, joined their famous royal relatives, who they are rarely seen with.

As for Laura and Tom, they lead completely obscure lives far away from the prestige and privilege of the royal family; Tom, 47, is a food writer and author of several books, while Laura, 44, is an art gallery manager.

While the siblings are said to mingle less with their royal counterparts, Harry and William, both the royal brothers attended Laura’s wedding, and Laura also showed up to theirs.

Laura’s daughter Eliza also served as a bridesmaid for Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton at their 2011 royal wedding.