Amber Heard lashes out at Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez

Amber Heard slammed Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez for defending the Hollywood star days after she was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband by claiming that he sexually assaulted her during their marriage.

When asked whether it was a lie when Depp said on the stand that he 'never hit her', Heard said: 'Yes it is'. The Aquaman actress also accused the jurors of being swayed by her ex-husband's 'fantastic acting' on the stand.

When asked what she thought about allegations made by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez - who shot to online fame after her ferocious cross-examination of Heard on the stand - that she had been 'performing' on the stand and that she had lied about the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of the actor.



She asked how anyone could believe a 'lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers.'



This is the first time that Heard has spoken out publicly since a jury ruled that she defamed her ex-husband and ordered her to pay him $10 million in damages.



Heard blasted Depp as a 'liar' and repeated her claims that he beat her during their marriage while speaking out about the 'unfair' verdict in the former couple's $8 million defamation trial during an interview with the Today show's Savannah Guthrie.

