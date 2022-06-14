 
Prince Louis’ royal education to be affected by family move to Windsor?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are tipped to move to the countryside in Windsor this summer with their three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, and some experts believe the move will uproot Louis’ royal education.

As per Express UK, both George and Charlotte got to attend a leading South London school while the family lived in the capital, however, the Cambridges are now set to move to Windsor.

With this move to the countryside, royal watchers believe that Prince Louis can be expected to have a very different educational experience.

This comes just days after Louis made headlines the world over with his antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince William, wife Kate, and children George, Charlotte, and Louis are expected to make the move to countryside during the summer, with reports about the two eldest children enrolling in a new school already doing rounds. 


