Britney Spears lashes out at brother Bryan

Britney Spears lashed out at her brother as she denied the reports that he was at her wedding to Sam Asghari.

In an Instagram statement, she revealed that Bryan Spears, was never invited to her wedding.

She also wrote about why she is not fond of drinking alcohol.

“You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???” the pop star, 40, wrote in part in a Tuesday Instagram post," she said.

The singer added:“If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and [our] mom [Lynne Spears] do as you literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home,” she continued, adding, “you hurt me and you know it !!!”



