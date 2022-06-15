'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply

'Squid Game' reality show announced world wide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply

Netflix has green lit Squid Game reality show after the blockbuster success of the famous series.

The streaming giant invited 456 participatns around the world on Tuesday to participate in the games for a whopping $4.56.

Squid Game creator Hwang Don-hyuk also supports that games saying, "Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, in a statement.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

The show invites English speaking contestants around the world, with ages more than 21.

Apply Here