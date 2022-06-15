 
Halsey considers 'Stranger Things' actress as ‘her sister’: Here’s why

Halsey has recently opened up about her wish to see the Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to play her in a biopic.

“It’s kind of weird how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters,’” said the Without Me crooner on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The host later took out a photo of Eastside hit-maker, dressed up as Eleven, the character, Millie plays in the hit series.

Halsey remarked, “I mean, yeah, Millie would be great. But I don’t really think I’m famous enough to cast Millie.”

Meanwhile, Halsey also performed a rendition of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York over the weekend, a song that was reportedly featured in the season four premiere of Stranger Things

