 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still ‘love’ each other?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still ‘love’ each other?
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still ‘love’ each other?

Brad Pitt and his ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow have recently admitted that they still love each other but as "friends".

According to PEOPLE magazine, in a recent interview for Goop, Pitt was promoting his new cashmere line God’s True Cashmere.

However, the Ironman actress revealed how her father Bruce was excited to know about the former couple’s engagement.

“I'll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realised what they mean when they say you are gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,’” the 47-year-old told Pitt.

The Great Expectations actress further asked Pitt that why did he love her father even though they didn’t get married, to which the Troy star responded, “I admire his parenting skills, the fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you”.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still ‘love’ each other?

When the ex-couple also discussed their failed engagement and Pitt jokingly added, “Everything works out, doesn’t it?”

Referring to her now-husband Brad Falchuk, Paltrow added, “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

Pitt added, "And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” to which the actress agreed, “It is”.

Adding to this, Pitt said, “And I do love you,” to which Paltrow replied instantly, “Love you so much”.

For the unversed, Pitt, after Paltrow, was married to Jennifer Aniston for five years and then Angelina Jolie for four years.

Whereas Paltrow had a brief affair with Ben Affleck and later married Chris Martin which ended after 11 years. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'
Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report
‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?
US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’

US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’
New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’

New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow spark reunion rumours with their love chat

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow spark reunion rumours with their love chat
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’
Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes

Latest

view all