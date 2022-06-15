 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry accused of not ‘practicing what you preach’: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Prince Harry accused of not ‘practicing what you preach’: report
Prince Harry accused of not ‘practicing what you preach’: report

Prince Harry has been accused of allegedly prioritizing his own personal comfort but ‘consistently lecturing’ the masses.

Montecito author Robert Eringer made the revelation according to Express UK.

He wrote, “Then there is the problem of reconciling a green stance with the desire for personal comfort.”

“Only last year, Harry ranted that climate change is one of 'the two most pressing issues' in the world today.”

The expert also referenced the couple’s conversation with Oprah Winfrey, as well as Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ interview, where he admitted, “I believe even more that climate change and mental health are two of the most pressing issues that we're facing and, in many ways, they are linked.”

Mr Eringer slammed the thought and admitted, “the Duke leaves a huge carbon footprint as he travels the world by private jet” while “lecturing people”.

Before concluding the expert branded the royal’s behaviour as “a pretenseless posture of 'Don’t practice what you preach'.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?
US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’

US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’
New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’

New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still have feelings for each other, exes recall memories in new interview

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still have feelings for each other, exes recall memories in new interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’
Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes
Amber Heard's NBC interview deemed 'bad PR' by Twitter users

Amber Heard's NBC interview deemed 'bad PR' by Twitter users
Selena Gomez teams up with Michelle Obama for American democracy

Selena Gomez teams up with Michelle Obama for American democracy

Latest

view all